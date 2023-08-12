Danny Collinge and Nicke Kabamba star again as Barnet beat Bormley

Barnet made it two wins from two at the start of the new Vanarama National League season with a 2-0 victory over Bromley at Hayes Lane.

Danny Collinge and Nicke Kabamba struck for the second successive game as Barnet followed up their opening win over Hartlepool to join leading duo Southend and Chesterfield on six points.

In a battle between two teams who reached the play-offs last season, Barnet drew first blood in the 25th minute when Collinge stabbed the ball into the bottom corner after an inswinging Ben Coker free-kick had fallen to him in the box – the goal awarded despite claims of handball.

Barnet would have made it 2-0 moments later but for a fantastic save from Grant Smith, who flung himself to his right to somehow keep out Kabamba’s close-range shot.

Another moment of Bromley brilliance, this time at the other end of the pitch, then almost produced a 37th-minute equaliser as Corey Whitely’s blistering 35-yard piledriver crashed back off the crossbar with Laurie Walker well beaten.

Barnet survived that let-off and went on to secure the points in the 64th minute when Zak Brunt pounced on a defensive mistake to tee up Kabamba, who slid the ball through Smith’s legs to leave Bromley propping up the table.