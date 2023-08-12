Danny Collinge and Nicke Kabamba star again as Barnet beat Bormley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Danny Collinge and Nicke Kabamba star again as Barnet beat Bormley

By Press Association
Danny Collinge scored Barnet’s opener (Nick Potts/PA)
Danny Collinge scored Barnet’s opener (Nick Potts/PA)

Barnet made it two wins from two at the start of the new Vanarama National League season with a 2-0 victory over Bromley at Hayes Lane.

Danny Collinge and Nicke Kabamba struck for the second successive game as Barnet followed up their opening win over Hartlepool to join leading duo Southend and Chesterfield on six points.

In a battle between two teams who reached the play-offs last season, Barnet drew first blood in the 25th minute when Collinge stabbed the ball into the bottom corner after an inswinging Ben Coker free-kick had fallen to him in the box – the goal awarded despite claims of handball.

Barnet would have made it 2-0 moments later but for a fantastic save from Grant Smith, who flung himself to his right to somehow keep out Kabamba’s close-range shot.

Another moment of Bromley brilliance, this time at the other end of the pitch, then almost produced a 37th-minute equaliser as Corey Whitely’s blistering 35-yard piledriver crashed back off the crossbar with Laurie Walker well beaten.

Barnet survived that let-off and went on to secure the points in the 64th minute when Zak Brunt pounced on a defensive mistake to tee up Kabamba, who slid the ball through Smith’s legs to leave Bromley propping up the table.