Anthony Joshua answers critics with seventh-round stoppage of Robert Helenius

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Anthony Joshua answers critics with seventh-round stoppage of Robert Helenius

By Press Association
Anthony Joshua won in devastating fashion in London (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua won in devastating fashion in London (Nick Potts/PA)

Anthony Joshua was able to block out jeers and boos from the O2 Arena crowd to produce a thunderous seventh-round stoppage against Robert Helenius and stay on track for a future bout with Deontay Wilder.

Joshua had been set to face fellow British heavyweight Dillian Whyte until his rival had to be pulled from the show last weekend when “adverse analytical findings” were detected in his doping test.

Helenius stepped in as a last-minute opponent, but the pre-match focus was on what next for Joshua with talks taking place with Wilder’s camp over a fight in the new year.

It would only happen if Joshua could navigate the Finnish veteran and a slow start to proceedings in London saw whistles followed by boos in round three and further jeers occurred at the end of round six.

Joshua was able to provide the crowd with a speculator finish, unleashing a huge right hand to knock Helenius off his feet after one minute and 27 seconds of round seven.

There was brief concern over Helenius, who remained motionless, and it saw Joshua leave the ring to celebrate with the fans, but his opponent was able to get back up to his feet before the two fighters touched gloves.

While Joshua was coy over what next, promotor Eddie Hearn revealed plans to fight Wilder next and current world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury later in 2024.

Hearn said: “It is the fight we want. We have a three-fight plan.

“It was Helenius, first Dillian Whyte and then Helenius, and now Wilder and then Tyson Fury. That is the ambition.”

Meanwhile, Joshua responded to his critics during a short interview in the ring.

Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius – The O2 Arena
Joshua produced the devastating knock-out in the seventh round (Nick Potts/PA)

“I just want to give a big round of applause for Robert Helenius for taking this fight,” Joshua started off.

“People need to leave me alone. This is my time in the ring. Let me breath. The guy has got talent, I had to figure him out because he was a late replacement and I want to thank him for saving the show.

“I don’t want to say too much. But my back hurts from carrying the heavyweight division.”

This was due to be the second instalment of the Joshua’s long-standing rivalry with Whyte, but a failed drugs test by the Brixton boxer with the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) resulted in Matchroom being left to scramble around for a new opponent seven days out from the fight.

Joshua’s promoter Hearn turned to Helenius, who was offered the chance to step in a matter of minutes after he stopped Mika Mielonen last Saturday inside a 15th century Castle in Savonlinna.

After Helenius swapped a family holiday to Lapland for a shot at Joshua, the scrutiny on this fight turned from a domestic dust-up to comparisons with Wilder.

Wilder had taken Helenius out with a vicious first-round stoppage in New York last October, but before any parallels could be drawn, all eyes at O2 Arena were on another experienced boxer in action.

Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius – The O2 Arena
Derek Chisora celebrates his victory over Gerald Washington (Nick Potts, PA)

Derek Chisora stepped into the ring for the 47th time as a professional and despite sustaining a cut to his right eyebrow, he battled on to claim victory by unanimous decision over Gerald Washington with judges scoring the 10-rounder 98-93, 97-94, 96-94.

It was 11.16pm by the time Joshua entered the ring with Insomnia by Faithless blaring out of the speakers, but only after almost three minutes worth of a violinist playing.

There would be no round one knock-out like Wilder with Helenius throwing his hands early before he retreated while Joshua worked his right jab.

A similarly tentative second round followed before whistles were replaced by boos as noteworthy action was in short-supply in round three, but Joshua appeared to respond and connected with a left hook before a powerful right hand hit Helenius flush in the face.

Helenius was momentarily rocked and received more punishment early in the fourth when Joshua unleashed a smart combination, but the Nordic Nightmare remained resolute.

A big left upper-cut from Joshua provided some much-needed excitement in round five and it left his opponent with a blooded nose.

Jeers followed after another pedestrian round saw the fight reach its halfway point but the money shot did arrive in round seven.

Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius – The O2 Arena
Anthony Joshua celebrates after the victory (Nick Potts, PA)

Joshua was able to throw down a thunderous right punch that wiped Helenius off his feet.

The former Olympian shared a drink with ringside guest Conor McGregor during his lap of honour before Helenius was able to get back on his feet.

While the first six rounds were far from spectacular, the 23rd knock-out of Joshua’s career will add to the growing excitement over a potential bout with Wilder.

Wilder, a knock-out artist himself, would be a worthy addition to Joshua’s fine CV after securing low-key wins over Jermaine Franklin and now Helenius in 2023.