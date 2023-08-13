Today at the World Cup: Spain, Sweden, England and Australia prepare for semis

The dust has settled on Saturday’s remaining two quarter-finals and attention is now turning to the last four.

Spain, Sweden, England and Australia are the four remaining teams, meaning there will be a new name on the trophy in next Sunday’s final.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the day Down Under.

Bronze says England are ready for gold

Defender Lucy Bronze revealed England would have failed to live up to their own expectations had they not reached the World Cup semi-finals.

The Lionnesses saw off Colombia in Saturday’s quarter-final to set up Wednesday’s last-four meeting with co-hosts Australia.

Third place would see England equal their best-ever finish from eight years ago in Canada, but Bronze insisted reaching this stage for the third time in the European champions’ history was the bare minimum.

“If we hadn’t have got to the semi-final, I would have said that we would have underperformed,” said Bronze.

“A lot of people said that England were the team that were going to flop a little bit. Our performances haven’t been our best, granted, but the results have been there and we’ve got to the semi-final, which is what this England team is known for doing.

“I think the difference with this team is we have won trophies, we have won tournaments, so we do know what to do.”

Quote of the day

Ilestedt laughs off Golden Boot talk

A dominant display from @SvenskFotboll who remain unbeaten at #FIFAWWC 2023! 🤯 Can they go all the way? 👀 pic.twitter.com/cSI6Pjsjmn — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 13, 2023

Sweden defender Amanda Ilestedt took her tally to four goals when she scored in the quarter-final win over Japan.

It took her just one behind current leader Hinata Miyazawa, who is no longer in the tournament, so she has a real chance of claiming the Golden Boot. Not bad for a centre-half.

She has downplayed her chances of finishing as top scorer, though, and just wants her team to do well.

She said on FIFA’s website: “I don’t know. I can’t even believe I’m even talking about this. I’m a defender.

“I find it funny. But as long as the team keep winning, I’m happy. It doesn’t matter who scores.”

Picture of the day

The spotlight was on Sweden’s Nathalie Bjorn as she faced the press ahead of Sweden’s semi-final with Spain (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Post of the day

What’s next?

Four teams left… The #FIFAWWC Semi-finals are set! 🔥 🇪🇸🆚🇸🇪 / 🇦🇺🆚🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 12, 2023

Semi-final: Spain v Sweden, Auckland, Tuesday 10am

Semi-final: Australia v England, Sydney, Wednesday 11am