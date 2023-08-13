Debutant Mika Biereth inspires Motherwell to win over Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Debutant Mika Biereth inspires Motherwell to win over Hibernian

By Press Association
Arsenal’s Mika Biereth made an instant impact on loan at Motherwell (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Arsenal’s Mika Biereth made an instant impact on loan at Motherwell (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Mika Biereth made a big impact on his Motherwell debut as he inspired the Steelmen to a 2-1 victory over Hibernian in the cinch Premiership.

The on-loan Arsenal striker came off the bench after 55 minutes and laid on the opening goal for Conor Wilkinson before blasting home in superb fashion to double the hosts’ advantage.

Adam Le Fondre gave Hibs some late hope with his injury-time penalty, though Motherwell held on for their first win of the season.

Lee Johnson’s side are still looking for their first point of the new campaign, while Motherwell moved up to fourth in the table.

Dylan Levitt dragged an effort wide of the target as Hibernian threatened in the early exchanges.

It took until the 20-minute mark for the hosts to register their first goal attempt, Blair Spittal trying his luck from range only for the ball to be deflected behind for a corner.

Dan Casey came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock with four minutes remaining in the first half as the defender bulleted a header beyond Hibs keeper David Marshall and against the underside of the crossbar.

Johnson made a double substitution at the break, introducing Martin Boyle and Le Fondre for Dylan Vente and Levitt – however, it was Motherwell who continued to look the more likely.

Conor Wilkinson did well to weave his way into the visitors’ penalty box in the opening minutes following the restart but was unable to get a shot away. The ball was eventually cleared to Lennon Miller, who could only manage a weak effort into the grateful arms of Marshall.

Spittal went close with a low drive on the hour mark before at the other end, Christian Doidge headed on to the roof of the net.

The opening goal arrived with 24 minutes remaining when Biereth did brilliantly to burst into the box and squared for Wilkinson, who made no mistake from close range.

Bevis Mugabi passed up a good opportunity to double the lead for Stuart Kettlewell’s side as he failed to make any contact with Pape Souare’s corner.

The game looked to have been put beyond doubt with five minutes remaining when Biereth robbed Paul Hanlon before turning two defenders inside out and slamming the ball low beyond Marshall, though there was still time for some late drama.

Hibs were awarded a penalty in the third minute of injury time, which Le Fondre calmly dispatched into the bottom corner.