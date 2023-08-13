Again, making history – Thomas Frank laughs off delay for ‘sanitation issue’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Again, making history – Thomas Frank laughs off delay for ‘sanitation issue’

By Press Association
Brentford manager Thomas Frank saw the start of his side’s game against Tottenham delayed (Nick Potts/PA).
Thomas Frank embraced Brentford “again making history” after their Premier League opener at home to Tottenham was delayed due to a sanitation issue inside the stadium.

A six-minute delay occurred to the scheduled 2pm kick-off following an issue with the water supply at the Brentford Community Stadium.

It meant toilets could not be used and while the problem remained until half-time, Frank laughed off the Bees providing another Premier League first after a drone saw a clash with Wolves delayed at the start of 2022.

Frank said: “I actually don’t know (if anyone had a shower yet), but it is the most crazy reason for delaying a Premier League game I ever heard.

“I know we normally hit the headlines for a lot of good things. Probably is not the worst thing to hit the headlines with, but yeah quite crazy.

“It reminded me a little bit about the drone game two years ago against Wolves. Probably also the first time in the Premier League wasn’t it? Again, making history. First time drone and second time no water.”

A Brentford statement at the time said: “Please be aware that we are currently dealing with an issue in relation to the water supply into the stadium which is affecting all related facilities.”

Meanwhile, Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou laughed off the fact his Premier League bow was momentarily delayed.

Postecoglou added: “Twenty-seven years of managing mate and that’s the beauty of it, there’s always something new. So just another little line in my autobiography.”