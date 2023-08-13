Former Scotland bowler Majid Haq allegedly racially abused umpiring this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Scotland bowler Majid Haq allegedly racially abused umpiring this weekend

By Press Association
Majid Haq is a former Scotland international (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Majid Haq is a former Scotland international (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Former Scotland off-spinner Majid Haq was allegedly racially abused while he was umpiring a match at Greenock Cricket Club on Saturday, according to the lawyer representing the ex-player.

Aamer Anwar appears for Haq and another former international Qasim Sheikh, with the pair last year claiming Cricket Scotland was “institutionally racist” as well as being “unfit for purpose”.

Cricket Scotland insisted it “condemns in the strongest possible terms the behaviour that took place” this weekend as Anwar accused “cricketing trolls” of bringing “shame to the game”.

He said in a tweet on Sunday evening: “Yesterday my client Majid Haq was allegedly subjected to vile racist abuse whilst umpiring and an individual has been charged.

“Majid’s treatment has been horrific since speaking out at Cricket Scotland as for cricketing trolls still in denial, you bring shame to the game and are still in the dark ages.”

The allegations of Haq and Sheikh led to an independent review which uncovered 448 examples of racism within Cricket Scotland.

Anjan Luthra was appointed as the governing body’s new chair following the mass resignations that immediately preceded the publication of the damning report.

But Luthra resigned in March, less than six months after taking the role, as he claimed attempts to improve Cricket Scotland were being undermined by lobbyists.

A Cricket Scotland statement relating to the alleged racist abuse suffered by Haq read: “Cricket Scotland condemns in the strongest possible terms the behaviour that took place at Greenock on Saturday.

“Racism has no place in sport or society. It is a scar on cricket, and Cricket Scotland is wholly committed, along with our partners, to eradicating racist behaviour and attitudes from our game.

“As this incident is now part of a live criminal case, Cricket Scotland is unable to comment further.

“However, the governing body can confirm it is working in conjunction with the CSMOA (Cricket Scotland Match Officials Association), WDCU (Western District Cricket Union) and Greenock Cricket Club to ensure internal disciplinary proceedings proceed swiftly and appropriately, following due process.”