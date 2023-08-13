Man United will not ‘rush’ Rasmus Hojlund back to fitness – Erik ten Hag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man United will not ‘rush’ Rasmus Hojlund back to fitness – Erik ten Hag

By Press Association
New Manchester United signing Rasmus Hojlund will miss the start of the season through injury (Nigel French/PA).
Erik ten Hag is excited by Rasmus Hojlund’s long-term future and confident Manchester United can cope without the injured new boy during the opening weeks of the season.

Despite a long-term interest in England captain Harry Kane, the Red Devils instead plumped for potential by signing the talented 20-year-old from Atalanta.

Hojlund joined last weekend in a £64million deal that could rise to £72million, but United fans will have to wait to see their new striker.

The frontman is dealing with a back issue and will miss Monday’s Premier League opener against Wolves, along with some other matches, but Ten Hag is confident they will cope.

“We are not in a rush,” the United boss said. “We know we have also without him a strong team and the position is covered, so we don’t rush this.

“It’s about that he’s in the right level. First from the first fitness level and then we have to integrate him, training and then we will bring him in the games, so we take our time.

“It’s not about winning in this moment. It’s about winning on the long term.

“I am quite calm and composed in this situation because Rashy (Marcus Rashford) is very good as a striker. We have seen it last Saturday (against Lens).

“Anthony Martial is available as well. Then we have Jadon Sancho, who did very well in pre-season, so we constructed a squad and can deal with this.

“That is the way. We are not doing things overnight, we constructed the squad and there is a strategy behind it.”

Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag is gearing up for Manchester United’s first game of the season (Nick Potts/PA).

Martial has not played a minute of football in pre-season, but his seemingly impending return is a boost in the absence of Hojlund – a different, much-needed profile of striker for United.

“That’s why we chose him,” Ten Hag said of his Premier League suitability.

“He has the potential – the physicality, his speed, character, hungriness, determination for goals.

“It’s absolutely the right fit, also his age fits very good in the profile, so we are very confident we found the right striker.

“But he needs time, time to integrate and of course now he is not available from the start. It delays the process.”

Andre Onana
Andre Onana has moved to Old Trafford from Inter Milan (Nick Potts/PA).

Hojlund was the third major signing of the summer for United following midfielder Mason Mount’s arrival from Chelsea and goalkeeper Andre Onana joining from Inter Milan.

They were the main areas targeted for improvement, but work is afoot to do more business.

“Managers always want more,” Ten Hag said with a laugh. “I think every manager you ask wants more.

“But it’s more about the mentality, that in top football you have to demand the maximum and because we also do that from our players and the fans expect it from us.

“So, always you look for the perfect situation, but you also know you never get the perfect situation and you have to work on that, maybe not with the perfect situations, but you get the perfect results.”

Departures will be key if there are to be further arrivals, with Fred becoming the latest player to exit on Sunday by completing his switch to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Harry Maguire could follow after United accepted a £30million offer from West Ham, but Ten Hag said on Friday that “of course” the defender would be available for selection against Wolves.

“We don’t have a squad with 11 players and the last year proved definitely we need all the players,” Ten Hag said. “So that means you need some high-level players who are maybe not now starting, but that can change, so there is an internal competition and everyone has to fight for his place.

“When they were good, they will get their games, but no one can play all the games and finally you find out what is the best team.

“I think in the squad now all the positions are double and every player has the perspective to fight for his place.

“Then you have to show with your contribution it’s the best team performance, so it’s up to the players if they have game time or less.”

Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire is available for selection against Wolves (Martin Rickett/PA).

Asked what the best scenario for Maguire was, Ten Hag added: “For Harry, it’s my explanation I just gave. That’s just how I described it.

“He has to fight for his place. He has the abilities to be a top-class centre-back.

“He is the best for England, so why shouldn’t he be the best for us? But he has to prove it.

“When he is not confident enough to go in that fight then he has to go, then he has to make the decision but I’m happy with him.”