West Ham sign James Ward-Prowse from Southampton

By Press Association
James Ward-Prowse has left Southampton to join West Ham (Nick Potts/PA)
West Ham have announced the signing of midfielder James Ward-Prowse from Southampton.

The 28-year-old made 410 appearances for Saints and was captain as they were relegated from the Premier League last season.

He has made a swift return to the top flight after joining the Hammers for an undisclosed fee – reported to be in the region of £30million – signing a four-year contract at the London Stadium.

Ward-Prowse told the club’s official website: “I’m buzzing to be here at West Ham United. It’s great to be here and I’m looking forward to getting going.

“From the outside looking in, this is a club that has been on the rise for a number of years now and coming off the success in the UEFA Europa Conference League last year, you can feel there is real momentum around this club. It’s great to be a part of it and I can’t wait to play my role in the games to come.

“When I think about my game, it is based on hard work, graft, and giving 100 per cent. West Ham United has always been a club that epitomises that. You can feel that from the fans and you can see it in the players who are here and the lads that have come through the academy too.

“I feel as though I will fit straight in and I can promise I will give my all for this football club in my time here.”

Ward-Prowse spent two decades on the south coast having joined Southampton’s academy at the age of eight.

During his time at St Mary’s, he earned 11 senior England caps and scored two goals for his country.

James Ward-Prowse will be aiming to get back into the England squad after signing for the Hammers (Carl Recine/PA)

Ward-Prowse scored 17 Premier League free-kicks for Southampton and needs just one more to draw level with the record, held by David Beckham.

He becomes West Ham’s second major signing of the summer following the recent acquisition of fellow midfielder Edson Alvarez from Ajax.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire could be the next player in at West Ham as manager David Moyes looks to improve a team that finished 14th last season but went on to lift the Europa Conference League.

They opened their season with a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday and lost former captain Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105million in July.