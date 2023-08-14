5 things we learned from the weekend’s Scottish Premiership action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 things we learned from the weekend’s Scottish Premiership action

By Press Association
Celtic celebrate victory at Pittodrie (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic celebrate victory at Pittodrie (Steve Welsh/PA)

St Mirren and Celtic emerged from the second weekend of the cinch Premiership season as the only two teams with 100 per cent records.

Motherwell, Kilmarnock and Hearts were the only other three teams to preserve unbeaten records.

Here are five things we learned from the weekend action.

Welsh resurrects Celtic career

Stephen Welsh
Stephen Welsh impressed at Pittodrie (Steve Welsh/PA)

Stephen Welsh had not played for 10 months but was called on at half-time at Pittodrie after Cameron Carter-Vickers felt a hamstring issue.

The 23-year-old centre-back helped Celtic navigate what had looked a tricky task to emerge 3-1 winners thanks to a comfortable second half.

Welsh has been linked with a move away this summer but manager Brendan Rodgers stressed he wants the academy graduate to stay and told him he could end up playing 40 games this season.

Rangers newcomers find their feet

After a false start at Kilmarnock the previous weekend, Michael Beale’s rejuvenation of his attacking line-up has begun to bear fruit.

Cyriel Dessers got his first Rangers goal against Servette in midweek and fellow summer signings Sam Lammers, Danilo, Abdallah Sima and Kieran Dowell all got off the mark in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Livingston.

Biereth makes his mark

Motherwell fans were wondering how they would replace Kevin van Veen after his 29-goal haul sparked a summer move to Groningen.

Sunday’s first home game against Hibernian offered a huge pick-me-up after Mika Biereth came off the bench to bag an assist and goal in a 2-1 win.

The on-loan Arsenal and Denmark Under-21s forward showed impressive strength in the build-up to both goals and no shortage of skill and finishing ability.

With Conor Wilkinson netting his second of the season and Jon Obika returning from injury, the signs are positive for the Steelmen.

Edinburgh clubs struggle with workload

Hibernian suffered a second consecutive defeat after a midweek Europa Conference League win and manager Lee Johnson claimed the output of their 3-1 win over Luzern had impacted their “zip” at Fir Park.

Hearts technical director Steven Naismith admitted he had found it hard himself as a player to juggle commitments after his team followed a 2-1 defeat at Rosenborg with a goalless home draw with Kilmarnock.

“As much as you prepare properly and do everything right, it’s an intense period,” he said. “We’ve not had the luxury of having many competitive games and the adrenaline in the build-up to games takes a bit out of you as well.”

Kilmarnock follow up opening salvo

Killie’s opening fixtures looked daunting, especially when they drew Celtic in the Viaplay Cup second round.

But they will go into their Rugby Park clash with the holders with genuine optimism after following their opening-day win over Rangers with an impressive point which could have been more on the balance of chances.

It took Derek McInnes’ side six away games to secure their first point on the road last season.

The manager said: “We’re not celebrating coming here and getting a point and the clean sheet and the performance. But what I am privately celebrating is the type of team we’ve become in a short space of time.”