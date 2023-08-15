David Warner has cheeky dig at England ahead of World Cup semi-final By Press Association August 15 2023, 11.16am Share David Warner has cheeky dig at England ahead of World Cup semi-final Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6048337/david-warner-has-cheeky-dig-at-england-ahead-of-world-cup-semi-final/ Copy Link David Warner had a dig at England ahead of the World Cup semi-final (Adam Davy/PA) Australia opener David Warner has taken a cheeky dig at England ahead of the Women’s World Cup semi-final. The Lionesses face Australia in Sydney in the last four on Wednesday morning. The Australia cricket team were unhappy when the ball was changed mid-innings during England’s victory in the fifth Ashes Test last month. An early good luck to the @TheMatildas Just keep an eye out in case the Poms ask to change the ball 🤣🤣🤣 @TheBarmyArmy— David Warner (@davidwarner31) August 15, 2023 It is something Warner clearly has not forgotten as he wished Australia good luck ahead of the semi-final clash. He wrote on Twitter: “An early good luck to the The Matildas. Just keep an eye out in case the Poms ask to change the ball.” Fellow batter Usman Khawaja also chipped in, tweeting: “They going to go with the 2010 ‘Jubulani’ ball.” The winners of Wednesday’s showdown will face Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday.