England fan to sit at ‘other end of couch’ from Australian wife for semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

England fan to sit at ‘other end of couch’ from Australian wife for semi-final

By Press Association
England supporter Alex Finlayson, will watch the the Lionesses’ World Cup semi-final against Australia with his Australia-supporting family (Alex Finlayson/PA)
England supporter Alex Finlayson, will watch the the Lionesses’ World Cup semi-final against Australia with his Australia-supporting family (Alex Finlayson/PA)

An Englishman living in Australia with his Australian wife says they plan to “sit at opposite ends of the couch” as they watch England face Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals.

Alex Finlayson, who is originally from Redcar in Middlesborough and now lives in Jimboomba, Queensland, Australia, said watching the match with his wife Kelly will create an “odd atmosphere”, but he will continue to root for the Lionesses.

Mr Finlayson said he will be outnumbered on match day as he and his wife will watch the game with their daughter Charli, 14, son Samson, 12, and their Australian friends who will all be supporting Australia.

Family of four sat on the sofa
England supporter Alex Finlayson hopes the Lionesses will win against Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-final game (Alex Finlayson/PA)

The religious education teacher told the PA news agency: “It’s going to be interesting and it’s going to be fun, but we’ll be at opposite ends of the couch for a while.

“I don’t know how it’s going to work out, but it will be fun to find out.”

Mr Finlayson, 41, added: “My wife just gets passionate about (football) and obviously she’s an Aussie so she’d be passionate about Australia, but she loves England as well so it’s going to be a very odd atmosphere.”

The teacher said he would feel disappointed if England lose, but would remain excited for Australia if they win through.

He said: “I’ll be gutted if England lose. But I think relatively quickly I’ll also be excited to see Australia play in the final.

“Obviously, I’d be much happier to see England play in the final. Either way, I will be respectful regardless of what happens.

“If both teams played fair and really well, I think that would be easier to handle England losing.”

Family of four sat on the sofa
Alex Finlayson with his daughter Charli, son Samson and wife Kelly (Alex Finlayson/PA)

Mr Finlayson said he is a fan of England goalie Mary Earps in particular, but noted that Australian forward Mary Fowler might be a bother for England in the semi-final after her performance in the previous round.

He also hopes that the Lionesses avoid another altercation following Lauren James’s two-game ban after she stamped on Nigerian player Michelle Alozie during the team’s last-16 clash.

He said: “I was a little bit disappointed with the whole Lauren James stamp incident – bit of a rush of the blood to the head there – but she’s only a kid, isn’t she?

“She’ll be kicking herself now missing out on a semi-final, but she’ll learn from it.

“I’d like to come out of (the semi-final match) without that happening.”

Meanwhile, in true English fashion, he strongly feels the match against Australia will result in penalties.

“I don’t want it to be, but I’ve had 41 years of watching England playing sports and that just seems to be the way it pans out,” he said.

“In a perfect world, Alex Greenwood hat-trick 3-O right from the get go, but early in the first 20 minutes and then we can all just relax.”

With tension in the Finlayson household likely to be high on Wednesday, the school teacher advises other couples like him watching the match to invest in a larger sofa.

“Get a big couch and stick the kids between you or one of you can hide behind it if it does get a little bit tasty, then you can have a little distance,” he said.