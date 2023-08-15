Abo Eisa stars as Grimsby see off Salford

Grimsby picked up their first League Two win of the season with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Salford at Blundell Park.

Abo Eisa was at the double for Grimsby – scoring in each half – as Salford midfielder Ossama Ashley saw red upon the restart for two bookable offences.

Chances were few and far between in the opening stages, but Grimsby managed to break the deadlock after 20 minutes when Eisa struck first-time and saw a 25-yarder fly past goalkeeper Alex Cairns via a deflection.

Adrian Mariappa and Curtis Tilt both took aim in reply, but a routine save from Jake Eastwood and last-ditch block from Luke Waterfall thwarted them as Conor McAleny dragged wide the best chance for a Salford equaliser.

Ashley was shown two yellow cards – one either side of the break – and his dismissal left Salford with a mountain to climb.

Grimsby pushed and probed for a second and it came with 25 minutes left to play as winger Eisa cut inside and slotted neatly into the far corner.