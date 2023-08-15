Tranmere off the mark with comfortable win over Harrogate

Tranmere recorded their first League Two win of the season at the third attempt with a 3-0 victory over Harrogate at Prenton Park.

In a lively opening, the home side looked the more threatening, coming close through Kristian Dennis and Kieron Morris.

And Rovers’ pressure eventually told in the 24th minute when an unchallenged Luke Norris headed home a Connor Jennings cross at the far post.

Just two minutes later and the home side doubled their lead when Sam Taylor raced clear to slot the ball under Harrogate goalkeeper Mark Oxley.

After the restart, Town looked the more dangerous with chances falling to Liam Gibson, Abraham Odoh and Luke Armstrong, while Matty Foulds’ free-kick rattled the Tranmere crossbar.

But the game was put beyond doubt in the 89th minute when Morris fired home to ensure Ian Dawes’ side picked-up their first three-points of the new campaign as well as inflicting a second straight defeat on Simon Weaver’s Harrogate.