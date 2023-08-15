Barrow leave it late in draw with Accrington

Substitute Emile Acquah’s late goal preserved Barrow’s unbeaten league record but they had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Accrington.

The Bluebirds had won both their opening league encounters and looked to be heading for defeat after Sean McConville’s first-half goal until the late leveller.

The last time these two sides faced each other in the Football League was in 1961-62 season – then Division Four – the campaign in which Stanley resigned from the league.

There was not a shot on target until the Reds took the lead in the 36th minute. Tommy Leigh’s ball in was headed down by Jay Rich-Baghuelou, it deflected off David Worrall and McConville was there to tap the ball over the line.

Barrow pressed thereafter with their best chance of the first half Gerard Garner’s long-range effort which was narrowly over the bar.

The game livened up after the break but chances were still at a premium until Barrow equalised with their first shot on target in the 87th minute. Junior Tiensia fed the ball into fellow substitute Acquah and he fired the ball into the far corner of the net.