Swindon claim local bragging rights with late win over Forest Green

Swindon produced a fine second-half comeback to beat Forest Green 2-1 in an enthralling local derby in League Two.

A stoppage-time strike from Frazer Blake-Tracy coupled with Dan Kemp’s tap-in saw Town get their first win of the campaign.

Matty Stevens opened the scoring for Rovers but Harvey Bunker’s second-half red card changed the course of the game.

Stevens opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a fine finish that nestled into the far corner after Town’s defence gave him half a yard of space inside the area.

George McEachran almost levelled with a fizzing strike from distance that cannoned off the crossbar.

Experienced forward Charlie Austin was denied a superb solo goal after a fine chest and volley that was diverted over the crossbar by a one-handed Luke Daniels save.

Austin’s headed effort was denied spectacularly by Daniels again but Kemp was on hand to tap home a leveller.

Bunker picked up a second yellow card following a mistimed tackle in midfield on the hour mark.

Defender Blake-Tracy fired home a left-footed effort from 25 yards to spark scenes of jubilation in the away end.