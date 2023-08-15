Swindon claim local bragging rights with late win over Forest Green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Swindon claim local bragging rights with late win over Forest Green

By Press Association
Frazer Blake-Tracy left it late for Swindon (Simon Marper/PA)
Swindon produced a fine second-half comeback to beat Forest Green 2-1 in an enthralling local derby in League Two.

A stoppage-time strike from Frazer Blake-Tracy coupled with Dan Kemp’s tap-in saw Town get their first win of the campaign.

Matty Stevens opened the scoring for Rovers but Harvey Bunker’s second-half red card changed the course of the game.

Stevens opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a fine finish that nestled into the far corner after Town’s defence gave him half a yard of space inside the area.

George McEachran almost levelled with a fizzing strike from distance that cannoned off the crossbar.

Experienced forward Charlie Austin was denied a superb solo goal after a fine chest and volley that was diverted over the crossbar by a one-handed Luke Daniels save.

Austin’s headed effort was denied spectacularly by Daniels again but Kemp was on hand to tap home a leveller.

Bunker picked up a second yellow card following a mistimed tackle in midfield on the hour mark.

Defender Blake-Tracy fired home a left-footed effort from 25 yards to spark scenes of jubilation in the away end.