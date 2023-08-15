Ashley Nadesan fires Gillingham to third straight win at Sutton’s expense

Gillingham maintained their 100 per cent start to the Sky Bet League Two season with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Sutton.

Ashley Nadesan scored the only goal of the game with a superbly taken 10th-minute finish at Gander Green Lane.

Tom Nichols robbed home defender Omar Sowunmi and provided a low cross for Nadesan to strike first time.

Sowunmi came close to atoning for his early error when his hooked shot was cleared off the line by Scott Malone.

Jake Turner smothered Lee Angol’s effort, whilst George Lapslie fired wide on the angle.

Sutton substitute Scott Kashket was denied a goal against his former club by the linesman’s flag early in the second half.

Later in the second period, the former Wycombe man saw a fine volley kept out by Turner as Sutton piled on the pressure for an equaliser.

But Gillingham ensured they were the only side in the division to have won their first three games as they saw out a third successive 1-0 win.