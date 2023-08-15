First-half goals see Shrewsbury beat Burton

Shrewsbury returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Burton at the Croud Meadow.

It was an action-packed start for both sides but it was Shrewsbury who broke the deadlock after only three minutes.

Daniel Udoh picked up the ball out wide and drove a low cross to Tom Bayliss, who fired home at the back post.

Two minutes later Burton came close to a leveller when Josh Gordon was one-on-one with Marko Marosi but the Slovakian made a brilliant dive to block the effort.

Taylor Perry dazzled the Burton defence in the fourth minute of stoppage-time with fancy footwork but his shot was cleared for a corner. Jordan Shipley floated the set-piece to the back post and Chey Dunkley nodded home to double Shrewsbury’s lead.

Burton went close in the 56th minute as Joe Powell whipped a corner to the back post and the ball bounced around before reaching Steve Seddon, whose header hit the bar.

The Brewers pulled one back in additional time through Mason Bennett, who made his second debut for the club.