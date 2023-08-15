Danilo Orsi grabs winner as Crawley end MK Dons’ unbeaten start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Danilo Orsi grabs winner as Crawley end MK Dons’ unbeaten start

By Press Association
Danilo Orsi scored the winner (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Danilo Orsi scored the winner (George Tewkesbury/PA)

Danilo Orsi hit the winner as Crawley made it two league wins out of three to go third in the table with a 2-1 home win over previously unbeaten MK Dons.

The Reds, desperate to make up for their worst ever placing since entering the league in 2011, turned on the style as under-fire co-owner Preston Johnson looked on for the first time this season.

Midfielder Liam Kelly had a shot tipped over the bar by keeper Craig MacGillivray before the Reds opened the scoring in the 16th minute.

Nick Tsaroulla gave MacGillivray no chance with an angled shot into the far corner after an exchange of pass with Danilo Orsi.

The Dons levelled with their first meaningful attack on 27 minutes through Mo Eisa who raced through on a pass by strike partner Jonathan Leko to hit his third goal of the season.

Eisa’s shot lacked power and although Corey Addai got a hand to the ball it trickled into the net.

Tsaroulla forced keeper MacGillivray to make a scrambling save before Orsi restored Crawley’s lead with his first goal for the club on 52 minutes with a well placed shot into the corner of the net after an assist by Dom Telford.

The Dons later had a let-off when defender Jay Williams headed powerfully against the bar from a free-kick by Will Wright.

Former Grimsby striker Orsi was denied a second goal in the last minute of normal time when his goal-bound shot was saved by MacGillivray.