Owen Moxon salvages point for Carlisle against Wigan

Owen Moxon’s close-range effort earned winless Carlisle a 1-1 draw with Wigan at Brunton Park.

Moxon lashed home from six yards early in the second period, cancelling out Charlie Wyke’s finish.

Callum Lang, Callum McManaman and Thelo Aasgaard all went close as Wigan dominated in the early stages.

On the half-hour mark, former Carlisle striker Wyke volleyed against the crossbar, but just four minutes later Wigan went ahead.

A marauding run by Baba Adeeko saw him slide the ball through to Wyke, who delightfully dinked his side into the lead.

Charlie Hughes saw his towering header rattle the outside of the post as the visitors sought to double their advantage soon after.

After the break, Moxon capitalised on Latics keeper Sam Tickle’s mistake and smashed home United’s equaliser.

Buoyed by the goal, United almost went ahead when Ryan Edmondson headed wide after 75 minutes.

Lang nearly won the game for Wigan but failed to connect to a late ball into the box.