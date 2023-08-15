Superb second half powers Hartlepool to impressive win By Press Association August 15 2023, 10.15pm Share Superb second half powers Hartlepool to impressive win Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6051436/superb-second-half-powers-hartlepool-to-impressive-win/ Copy Link Anthony Mancini opened the scoring for Hartlepool in their 3-1 win over Maidenhead (Tim Goode/PA) Hartlepool produced a stirring second-half show to beat Maidenhead 3-1 in the National League. Charlee Adams saw his effort for Maidenhead saved before Anthony Mancini opened the scoring from close range after 56 minutes. Charlie Seaman added a beauty four minutes later to give Hartlepool a two-goal cushion. Skipper David Ferguson sealed matters six minutes from time before Casey Pettit provided a Maidenhead consolation in the fifth minute of stoppage time.