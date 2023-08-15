Colby Bishop scores again as Portsmouth down Exeter

Colby Bishop scored his second goal of the season to fire Portsmouth to a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to Exeter.

With both sides coming into the game unbeaten, it was Bishop who ended Exeter’s run with the only goal 20 minutes from time.

Bishop rifled home from just inside the box after picking up substitute Jack Sparkes’ pass with his back to goal.

It took until the 29th minute for Pompey to produce the first effort on goal from either team as Alex Robertson forced goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo to palm away from 20 yards.

Further efforts from Exeter’s Dion Rankine and Pompey’s Connor Ogilvie and Robertson failed to break the deadlock.

In what turned out to be a pulsating second half, it was Exeter who nearly opened the scoring after 63 minutes but Zak Jules headed straight into Will Norris’ arms.

Exeter had two golden chances to snatch a point when captain Will Aimson headed over from two yards out before Pierce Sweeney’s header forced a brilliant save from Norris.