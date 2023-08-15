Luke McCormick the hero for Bristol Rovers at Charlton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke McCormick the hero for Bristol Rovers at Charlton

By Press Association
Luke McCormick sealed the points for Rovers late on (Mike Egerton/PA)
Luke McCormick’s stoppage-time strike sealed a first League One win of the season for Bristol Rovers in a dramatic 2-1 victory over Charlton at the Valley.

Daniel Kanu had cancelled out Scott Sinclair’s opener before McCormick struck at the death.

Charlton edged the opening 45 minutes and Corey Blackett-Taylor lashed a left-footed shot across the face of goal while Karoy Anderson’s inswinging corner clipped off the top of Matthew Cox’s crossbar.

The Gas went ahead in the 58th minute, with Sinclair turning in from close range after Aaron Collins reacted quickly to set him up following Ashley Maynard-Brewer’s parry from Antony Evans’ free-kick.

Sinclair lobbed narrowly wide and Lucas Ness made a fine sliding tackle to deny John Marquis.

Kanu, 18, collected his first league goal, threading past Cox in the 73rd minute from Anderson’s pass.

Charlton manager Dean Holden was booked after Rovers substitute Josh Grant was only shown yellow for clipping Alfie May, who had hit the post moments earlier, as he looked to go through on goal.

McCormick’s winner came in the seventh minute of added time. He chested down Grant Ward’s pass in the box and hit a first-time volley beyond Maynard-Brewer at his near post.