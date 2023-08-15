Will Grigg helps Chesterfield maintain perfect start to season By Press Association August 15 2023, 10.19pm Share Will Grigg helps Chesterfield maintain perfect start to season Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6051454/will-grigg-helps-chesterfield-maintain-perfect-start-to-season/ Copy Link Will Grigg scored table-topping Chesterfield’s late winner at Oxford City (Mike Egerton/PA) Will Grigg struck a late winner as leaders Chesterfield maintained their 100 per cent National League record with a 2-1 success at lowly Oxford City. Tom Naylor headed home James Berry’s corner in first-half stoppage time for his first Spireites goal. Josh Parker met Lewis Coyle’s cross on the volley to give City hope of collecting a first point of the season. But Chesterfield punished them when unmarked Northern Ireland international Grigg collected an 88th-minute pass on the penalty spot and slotted home.