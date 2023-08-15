Reading end long winless run against Cheltenham

Reading claimed their first league victory in almost six months when they edged past Cheltenham 1-0 in League One at the SCL Stadium.

With Cheltenham offering little going forward, Reading dominated the first half and went in front in the 33rd minute through a deflected own-goal from Town midfielder Will Ferry.

Neither side impressed in an uninspiring second period, with Reading just about doing enough to merit their rare win.

Reading had not won since a 3-1 success over Blackpool in the Championship back in late February – a barren run of 15 games.

Defender Matty Carson strode forward purposefully early on and unleashed a fierce 20-yard drive that Luke Southwood, the former Royals keeper, did well to turn away.

But Southwood had no chance when, after a mazy run from Reading’s Caylan Vickers, Ferry inadvertently looped to ball over him and into the net.

Struggling Cheltenham, without a point this term, improved marginally after the interval but were toothless in attack and Reading safely negotiated the nine minutes of added time at the end.