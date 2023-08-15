Derek Adams pleased as Morecambe dig in for a point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derek Adams pleased as Morecambe dig in for a point

By Press Association
Morecambe manager Derek Adams was impressed with his players (Richard Sellers/PA)
Morecambe boss Derek Adams praised his young side’s battling qualities as they picked up a hard-earned point in a 0-0 draw against Notts County.

Adams’ youngsters fought back strongly after a 3-0 defeat at Mansfield at the weekend with the experienced boss pleased with his team’s spirit and determination.

He said: “I thought it was a very good 0-0 game. It was a very tactical game and they had a lot of possession at the back but we were unfortunate not to pinch the ball off them a few times.

“The lads took on board the way we wanted them to play and I thought their fitness levels were outstanding.

“They worked really hard to press them and it almost paid off as we had a couple of chances ourselves and we almost snatched it at the death.”

Notts County boss Luke Williams had a number of issues following the game.

He said: “We played quite well but the concentration and focus wasn’t high enough for me. We found some good openings but we didn’t do enough to score.

“We conceded too many unnecessary fouls that allowed them to put balls in the box and although we didn’t have too many chances we weren’t clinical enough and I was just a bit disappointed with some of what we did.”

It was the Magpies who went closest to taking the three points with Jodi Jones hitting the crossbar from eight yards out on 49 minutes after getting onto the end of Aaron Nemane’s cross.

The Shrimps’ best effort came from young striker Michael Mellon who turned sharply in the box before fizzing an effort inches wide of the left-hand post with 18 minutes to go.

The first half saw the visitors go close with the experienced David McGoldrick twice failing to find the target from good openings.

Macauley Langstaff forced Shrimps’ keeper Stuart Moore into a smart save from a close-range header and Jones fired over from the edge of box after cutting in from the left-hand side.

Morecambe’s Eli King produced their best effort with a curler that was just wide of the left-hand post.