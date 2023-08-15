Neil Harris delighted as Gillingham maintain 100 per cent start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Harris delighted as Gillingham maintain 100 per cent start

By Press Association
Neil Harris has guided Gillingham to a brilliant start (Steven Paston/PA)
Gillingham boss Neil Harris hailed his side after they maintained their perfect start to the season with a 1-0 win at Sutton.

Harris’ table-toppers, who also dumped Championship Southampton out of the Carabao Cup, are the only League Two side to win their opening three games and they are yet to concede in the league after a third successive 1-0 victory.

Ashley Nadesan’s 10th-minute effort separated the two sides.

Harris said: “There aren’t many teams who have won their opening three games, the cup as well, but the opening three league games.

“I’m delighted for the group and for the football club.

“All I asked for was to win the game. I wanted them to stand up to the physical pressure Sutton put on you.

“I warned everybody that they are a very good side, they’re good at what they do.

“They’re a good defensive unit and I can’t express how good they are from restarts and set-plays, they will beat a hell of a lot of teams this season.

“We dug in, we stood up and I can’t remember Jake (Turner) making too many saves.

“We got the best of the key moments. Ultimately, it was about standing up to them, getting a clean sheet and getting the job done.

“That’s three clean sheets out of three so fair play to the group. You need 11 good defenders in your team, it’s a job to keep the ball out the net.

“A lot of League Two games will be like that and I think I have a group who can do both sides of the game.”

Matt Gray’s side slipped to a second successive defeat.

He said: “I had mixed emotions. I was pleased with certain things and not so much with other things.

“I have huge respect for Neil Harris and his team and I think they will be there or thereabouts so I knew what we were in for.

“I thought a set-piece or one bit of quality would decide the game and unfortunately it didn’t fall our way today.

“It was an unfortunate mistake which cost us for the goal.

“I thought we put them under a lot of pressure and had some good chances after that before half-time.

“Unfortunately, we just couldn’t take one of those half chances in the second half.

“It’s hard to take, but it’s football. I can’t fault the effort or the desire.

“There are things we need to work on, we’re four games in with a new squad and there are things we need to improve on.”