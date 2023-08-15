Paul Hurst pleased to see Grimsby adapt to changes during win over Salford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Paul Hurst pleased to see Grimsby adapt to changes during win over Salford

By Press Association
Paul Hurst’s side won at home (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Paul Hurst’s side won at home (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst was over the moon with how his squad adapted to changes made during their 2-0 victory over 10-man Salford.

New signing Abo Eisa was at the double – netting in each half – as Grimsby recorded their first League Two win of the season against their previously unbeaten opponents.

Salford midfielder Ossama Ashley saw red shortly after the restart for two bookable offences and his team-mates were unable to recover.

Hurst said: “I’m happy with the result, but we played better in our last game against Notts County.

“Getting the win was the most important thing, but we started a little bit nervy.

“We made one or two changes and they seemed to work, we got to grips with them and I thought that we looked a threat against them.

“Certain players suit different ways, but a lot of teams change within games.

“During the second half we changed because they changed and that really helped us see out the game.

“I don’t think we can be proud or bullish about ourselves.

“We always have to be respectful about the opposition when we are going different ways but, the changes we make, I would prefer to be smaller ones.”

Chances were few and far between in the opening stages, but Grimsby managed to break the deadlock after 20 minutes when Eisa struck first-time and saw a 25-yarder fly past goalkeeper Alex Cairns via a deflection.

Adrian Mariappa and Curtis Tilt both took aim in reply, but a routine save from Jake Eastwood and last-ditch block from Luke Waterfall thwarted them as Conor McAleny dragged wide the best chance for a Salford equaliser.

Ashley was shown two yellow cards – one either side of the break – and his dismissal left Salford with a mountain to climb.

Grimsby pushed and probed for a second and it came with 25 minutes left to play as winger Eisa cut inside and slotted neatly into the far corner.

Salford manager Neil Wood said: “We are nowhere near the level we were at last season and that’s disappointing.

“We have come a long way away from our identity, which we have created over the last 12 months, and got drawn into playing similarly to them.

“Grimsby are effective, they have got good players that can play that way. Playing too many direct balls doesn’t suit us – that isn’t the way that we play.

“We ended up giving the ball away time after time. I’m disappointed that we’ve come away from what we are and, obviously, getting a red card doesn’t help us.

“We had to gamble a little bit and were always going to be open to the counter at some point, they’re a good team and especially on the transitions.”