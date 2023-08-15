Injuries leave Mansfield boss Nigel Clough cursing after Doncaster draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Injuries leave Mansfield boss Nigel Clough cursing after Doncaster draw

By Press Association
Nigel Clough’s side drew at Doncaster (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Nigel Clough’s side drew at Doncaster (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Nigel Clough was left scratching his head as he lost four of his Mansfield players to injury during their 2-2 draw at Doncaster.

The Stags twice came from behind to maintain their unbeaten start to the League Two season, with goals from Louis Reed and George Maris cancelling out strikes from Tom Nixon and Joe Ironside.

And Clough felt his side was worthy of taking all three points, despite the injury issues on the night.

“I can’t believe we’ve lost four players to injury,” he said.

“Alfie Kilgour doesn’t look very good – we think he might have snapped his Achilles – and, then, Callum Johnson has got a hamstring strain, Aaron Lewis a calf strain and Hiram Boateng a groin strain.

“We had to move Lucas Akins to right-back from centre-forward which we didn’t want to do, but he was the only option and played more like a right winger than a right back anyway in the second half.

“We should have won with the chances we had, but we couldn’t quite finish them off apart from the two we scored that were excellent in terms of the build-up play too.

“We also got punished quite harshly, as they only really had three shots but two of them have gone in and, whilst I thought Christy (Pym) should have done better when he parried the shot for the second goal, the first was a goal-of-the-season contender.”

Doncaster boss Grant McCann was far from satisfied with the draw despite it getting them off the mark in League Two for the season.

Nixon and Ironside both netted their first goals for the club but McCann was frustrated to have not taken the win on home soil, despite a much improved performance from his side.

He said: “I want to see more fight and determination before we can see the fruits of how we want to play. The basics of football are making sure you work, you run and fight and the bits after that come.

“We’ve drilled that into the players over the last couple of days and hopefully the fans could see that. I’m not happy with a point at home, no matter what stage we’re at or what stage the opposition are.

“It’s a step in the right direction for us in what we’ve shown in the first two league games.

“We showed a lot of grit and determination, particularly reacting off what we saw on Saturday. We needed to show that and we needed a reaction on that side of things anyway because we were up against a Mansfield side that’s been together for five years or so.

“We’re a bit of a work in progress. We need to make sure we get through this walk-before-we-can-run period. I thought we showed a lot of that.”