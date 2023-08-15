Michael Flynn felt Swindon deserved their win at Forest Green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Flynn felt Swindon deserved their win at Forest Green

By Press Association
Michael Flynn got off the mark at Swindon (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Michael Flynn got off the mark at Swindon (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Swindon manager Michael Flynn was “absolutely delighted” after his side’s dramatic 2-1 win against rivals Forest Green.

A stoppage-time strike from Frazer Blake-Tracy coupled with Dan Kemp’s tap-in saw Town get their first League Two win of the campaign.

Matty Stevens opened the scoring for Rovers but Harvey Bunker’s second-half red card changed the game.

“There’s work to do but I’m absolutely delighted with my first win as Swindon boss,” said Flynn.

“We turned it into a basketball game with the number of attacks we had. There was wave after wave, but eventually, we got our reward.

“We made hard work of it. We started slowly and fell into Forest Green’s trap. David (Horseman) has got them well organised and is going to do well here.

“If we were more clinical we would have won on Saturday comfortably and today comfortably.”

Stevens opened the scoring with a deft finish that nestled into the far corner after Town’s defence gave him half a yard of space inside the area.

George McEachran almost levelled with a fizzing strike from distance that cannoned off the crossbar.

Bunker was denied twice by Murphy Mahoney, firstly with a header from a corner before a right-footed volley that was tipped around the post.

Experienced forward Charlie Austin was denied a superb solo effort with a fine chest and volley that was diverted over the crossbar by a one-handed Luke Daniels save.

Kyle McAllister could have doubled Rovers’ lead on the brink of half-time when he cut inside and fired inches wide of the far post.

Austin’s headed effort was denied spectacularly by Daniels again but Kemp was on hand to tap home a leveller.

Bunker picked up a second yellow card following a mistimed tackle in midfield.

Defender Blake-Tracy fired home a left-footed effort from 25 yards to spark scenes of jubilation in the away end and give Swindon all three points.

Deflated Forest Green boss David Horseman said: “That’s a sickener. I thought the first half we were outstanding, the fans have clearly bought into it.

“The only disappointing thing is we don’t go two or three up, generally we looked really threatening. We probably should’ve buried the game in the first half and then seen the game out in the second.

“It was a really good game, Matty Stevens looked a handful – similar to the levels when he scored those goals.”

On the performance of referee Sunny Gill, Horseman said: “I will have a conversation with him, and I will try to report him. He was inconsistent tonight and I feel a bit let down.”