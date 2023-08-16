How England Women reached their first World Cup final

England are into the final of a Women’s World Cup for the first time in history after a 3-1 victory over Australia in Sydney.

Sarina Wiegman’s European champions will take on Spain on Sunday after they saw off Sweden on Tuesday.

Here the PA news agency looks at England’s route to the final.

Top of Group D

Esme Morgan (right) and Lauren Hemp celebrate the win over China that sealed top spot in Group D (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England took their time to catch fire in this tournament, but despite a lacklustre start they emerged from Group D with three wins from three. Georgia Stanway’s re-taken penalty was enough, just enough, to beat tournament debutants Haiti in an unimpressive opening match in Brisbane, and it was another narrow win as Lauren James’ strike proved the difference in a 1-0 victory over Denmark in the second fixture. But things clicked in the final fixture as James inspired a 6-1 rout of China, scoring two and setting up others for Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp, with Chloe Kelly and Rachel Daly also on the scoresheet.

James sees red as Nigeria stand firm

Lauren James (right) was sent off for a stamp on Michelle Alozie as England needed penalties to see off Nigeria (Isabel Infantes/PA)

As well as James had played against China, she then let herself and her team down badly in the first knock-out fixture with a needless late red card for a stamp on Michelle Alozie. James’ outburst illustrated England’s frustration as Nigeria stood firm for 120 minutes. It would eventually go to a penalty shoot-out after a stalemate, with Kelly scoring the decisive spot-kick as England won 4-2, surviving a major scare.

Coming from behind against Colombia

Alessia Russo celebrates her goal against Colombia in the quarter-finals (Isabel Infantes/PA)

England made hard work of seeing off Colombia 2-1, falling behind late in the first half when Leicy Santos beat Mary Earps with a neat lob. But Hemp poked in an equaliser six minutes into time added on at the end of the first half and Arsenal striker Russo got what proved to be the winner just after the hour.

Seeing off the hosts

England head coach Sarina Wiegman celebrates with Alex Greenwood after the semi-final win over Australia (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England faced a hostile atmosphere in Sydney as they took on the Matildas on their home turf, but Ella Toone silenced Stadium Australia when she drilled the ball into the top corner in the 36th minute. Australia started the second half well and got their reward with a fine finish from Sam Kerr just after the hour but England regrouped, with Hemp punishing a defensive error to get on to Mille Bright’s long ball in the 71st minute before Russo wrapped up the win late on.