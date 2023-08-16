How England Women reached their first World Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

How England Women reached their first World Cup final

By Press Association
England are into the final of the World Cup after beating Australia (Isabel Infantes/PA)
England are into the final of the World Cup after beating Australia (Isabel Infantes/PA)

England are into the final of a Women’s World Cup for the first time in history after a 3-1 victory over Australia in Sydney.

Sarina Wiegman’s European champions will take on Spain on Sunday after they saw off Sweden on Tuesday.

Here the PA news agency looks at England’s route to the final.

Top of Group D

China v England – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Group D – Hindmarsh Stadium
Esme Morgan (right) and Lauren Hemp celebrate the win over China that sealed top spot in Group D (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England took their time to catch fire in this tournament, but despite a lacklustre start they emerged from Group D with three wins from three. Georgia Stanway’s re-taken penalty was enough, just enough, to beat tournament debutants Haiti in an unimpressive opening match in Brisbane, and it was another narrow win as Lauren James’ strike proved the difference in a 1-0 victory over Denmark in the second fixture. But things clicked in the final fixture as James inspired a 6-1 rout of China, scoring two and setting up others for Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp, with Chloe Kelly and Rachel Daly also on the scoresheet.

James sees red as Nigeria stand firm

England v Nigeria – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Round of 16 – Brisbane Stadium
Lauren James (right) was sent off for a stamp on Michelle Alozie as England needed penalties to see off Nigeria (Isabel Infantes/PA)

As well as James had played against China, she then let herself and her team down badly in the first knock-out fixture with a needless late red card for a stamp on Michelle Alozie. James’ outburst illustrated England’s frustration as Nigeria stood firm for 120 minutes. It would eventually go to a penalty shoot-out after a stalemate, with Kelly scoring the decisive spot-kick as England won 4-2, surviving a major scare.

Coming from behind against Colombia

England v Colombia – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Quarter Final – Stadium Australia
Alessia Russo celebrates her goal against Colombia in the quarter-finals (Isabel Infantes/PA)

England made hard work of seeing off Colombia 2-1, falling behind late in the first half when Leicy Santos beat Mary Earps with a neat lob. But Hemp poked in an equaliser six minutes into time added on at the end of the first half and Arsenal striker Russo got what proved to be the winner just after the hour.

Seeing off the hosts

Australia v England – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Semi Final – Stadium Australia
England head coach Sarina Wiegman celebrates with Alex Greenwood after the semi-final win over Australia (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England faced a hostile atmosphere in Sydney as they took on the Matildas on their home turf, but Ella Toone silenced Stadium Australia when she drilled the ball into the top corner in the 36th minute. Australia started the second half well and got their reward with a fine finish from Sam Kerr just after the hour but England regrouped, with Hemp punishing a defensive error to get on to Mille Bright’s long ball in the 71st minute before Russo wrapped up the win late on.