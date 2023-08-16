England book place in World Cup final – The Sydney victory in pictures By Press Association August 16 2023, 2.27pm Share England book place in World Cup final – The Sydney victory in pictures Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6053632/england-book-place-in-world-cup-final-the-sydney-victory-in-pictures/ Copy Link England’s Alessia Russo celebrates the goal which killed off Australia (Zac Goodwin/PA). England booked their place in the World Cup final with a 3-1 win over co-hosts Australia in Sydney. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how they did it in pictures: The home fans were out in force (Isabel Infantes/PA). But England had their supporters too (Zac Goodwin/PA). England goalkeeper Mary Earps was put through her paces in the warm-up (Zac Goodwin/PA). England lined up ahead of kick-off (Zac Goodwin/PA). Alex Greenwood was shown an early yellow card (Zac Goodwin/PA). Ella Toone gave England a first-half lead (Isabel Infantes/PA). Sam Kerr equalised in stunning style (Isabel Infantes/PA). And celebrated in front of the home fans (Isabel Infantes/PA). But the impressive Lauren Hemp put England back in front (Zac Goodwin/PA). Mary Earps helped keep the lead intact with a late save (Isabel Infantes/PA). Before Alessia Russo’s goal sealed victory (Zac Goodwin/PA). England celebrated at full-time (Isabel Infantes/PA). Back home as well as out in Australia (Victoria Jones/PA). It meant a second successive World Cup final for England’s former Netherlands boss Sarina Wiegman (Zac Goodwin/PA) While Australia and star Kerr were left to wonder what might have been (Zac Goodwin/PA).