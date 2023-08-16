England book place in World Cup final – The Sydney victory in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England book place in World Cup final – The Sydney victory in pictures

By Press Association
England’s Alessia Russo celebrates the goal which killed off Australia (Zac Goodwin/PA).
England’s Alessia Russo celebrates the goal which killed off Australia (Zac Goodwin/PA).

England booked their place in the World Cup final with a 3-1 win over co-hosts Australia in Sydney.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how they did it in pictures:

Australia fans
The home fans were out in force (Isabel Infantes/PA).
England fans
But England had their supporters too (Zac Goodwin/PA).
England goalkeeper Mary Earps is put through her paces in the warm-up
England goalkeeper Mary Earps was put through her paces in the warm-up (Zac Goodwin/PA).
England line up ahead of kick-off
England lined up ahead of kick-off (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Alex Greenwood is shown an early yellow card
Alex Greenwood was shown an early yellow card (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Ella Toone celebrates her goal
Ella Toone gave England a first-half lead (Isabel Infantes/PA).
Sam Kerr equalised in stunning style
Sam Kerr equalised in stunning style (Isabel Infantes/PA).
Sam Kerr celebrates
And celebrated in front of the home fans (Isabel Infantes/PA).
Lauren Hemp scores for England
But the impressive Lauren Hemp put England back in front (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Mary Earps makes a save
Mary Earps helped keep the lead intact with a late save (Isabel Infantes/PA).
Alessia Russo celebrates
Before Alessia Russo’s goal sealed victory (Zac Goodwin/PA).
England’s Georgia Stanway celebrates
England celebrated at full-time (Isabel Infantes/PA).
England fans celebrate
Back home as well as out in Australia (Victoria Jones/PA).
Sarina Wiegman celebrates with Millie Bright
It meant a second successive World Cup final for England’s former Netherlands boss Sarina Wiegman (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sam Kerr
While Australia and star Kerr were left to wonder what might have been (Zac Goodwin/PA).