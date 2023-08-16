Ant and Dec, Paddington and Nigella all congratulate ‘fabulous’ Lionesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ant and Dec, Paddington and Nigella all congratulate ‘fabulous’ Lionesses

By Press Association
Paddington was among a host of famous faces to congratulate the England women’s team (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Paddington Bear was among the celebrities who recognised England’s achievement of reaching their first ever World Cup final on Wednesday.

Sarina Wiegman’s side ran out 3-1 winners thanks to goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo, as hosts Australia were made to settle for a third-place play-off.

The Lionesses’ impressive performance caught the eye of a number of well-known faces in the UK, including one of its most famous bears.

Paddington tweeted: “The cheers in Windsor Gardens are so loud, Mr Brown says he’s sure the @Lionesses will hear them all the way from Australia.”

Businessman Sir Richard Branson posted: “Congratulations @Lionesses. We’ll be cheering you on in the final.”

Meanwhile, TV chef Nigella Lawson wrote “Congratulations #Lionesses and commiserations to my Australian friends!” and presenter Fern Britton posted “Fabulous! @Lionesses just wonderful”.

Presenting duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly – who have spent time in Australia with I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! – were quick to share their thoughts as well.

“Wow #Lionesses. You are incredible! Come on England!” they tweeted.

Comedians Omid Djalili and Mark Watson also took to Twitter, now known as X, to share their delight.

“England make the women’s World Cup final,” wrote Djalili. “Prediction: Lauren James to come back and win it.”

Meanwhile, Watson described the performance as “pretty much faultless”, writing: “Especially when you think how early they had to get up. Can’t wait for Sunday.”

And Australian comedian Adam Hills, host of Channel 4’s The Last Leg, summed the game and the tournament up with praise for both sides.

“Well played Matildas. You did Australia proud. Well played Lionesses. You did England proud,” he wrote.