Lionesses celebrate reaching World Cup final – Wednesday’s sporting social

England reached the World Cup final (Zac Goodwin/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 16. Football England's players celebrated reaching their first Women's World Cup final. WE ARE IN THE WORLD CUP FINAL @Lionesses 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/0pwyhw2t05— Lucy Bronze MBE (@LucyBronze) August 16, 2023 Some feeling ❤️❤️❤️— Georgia Stanway (@StanwayGeorgia) August 16, 2023 WORLD CUP FINALISTS pic.twitter.com/VJhcMfs5CF— Chloe (@Chloe_Kelly98) August 16, 2023 WORLD CUP FINALISTS! 🥹🏴 pic.twitter.com/b9y6ksB59W— Bethany England (@Bethany_Eng15) August 16, 2023 Off to the World Cup Final 🦁❤️ pic.twitter.com/vugWECaVfx— Alessia Russo (@alessiarusso7) August 16, 2023 View this post on InstagramA post shared by Keira Walsh (@keirawalsh) View this post on InstagramA post shared by Niamh Charles (@niamhcharles17) The country celebrated the Lionesses reaching the World Cup final. Brilliant @Lionesses !! Fantastic achievement now bring on Sunday's final 🏴 https://t.co/5DCfsoiOmy— Harry Kane (@HKane) August 16, 2023 What a performance @Lionesses.Just one more game to go…Bring on Sunday 🏴 pic.twitter.com/cYyDIeLpgu— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) August 16, 2023 WORLD CUP FINAL BABBYY, GET IN @Lionesses 🥳🥳🥳— Beth Mead MBE (@bmeado9) August 16, 2023 Yes @Lionesses👏👏👏 Some team. Go and win it 🙌🏴— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) August 16, 2023 Unbelievable!!!!!!!!!!!! 🏴Now go and win it! 🫶🏻🫶🏻 @lauren__hemp absolutely unreal! 🔥 https://t.co/zoqCCokH8g— Steph Houghton MBE (@stephhoughton2) August 16, 2023 Well played @Lionesses. Absolutely superb performance. A World Cup final. A World Cup final at football. It's been a while. What a wonderful achievement. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 16, 2023 What a team. Congratulations @Lionesses 👏🏴🙌 https://t.co/e9euTfqrz9— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) August 16, 2023 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 https://t.co/qcEUf00XtN— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 16, 2023 Well that was incredible .. Pure class from the @Lionesses .. Can't wait for Sunday .. #AUSENG #WorldCup— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 16, 2023 World Cup final here we come! You're inspiring a nation!! 🏴 @Lionesses @rach_brown1 https://t.co/tiK67JrFgz— Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) August 16, 2023 A tennis great was privileged to be there. What an amazing experience to be in Sydney and witness the continuing trajectory of women's sports.These athletes are living the dream and they aren't done yet. 🏴⚽️🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/5V3Kp2Uwne— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) August 16, 2023 Jurrien Timber has a long road to recovery. Gutted to share my injury is more serious than expected, especially after the warm welcome I've received. I wanted to repay you on the pitch, which will not be possible for the forthcoming period. Thanks for making me feel at home and see you at The Carpet 🫶🏾 #COYG pic.twitter.com/m1lBqzMKJd— Jurrien Timber (@JurrienTimber) August 16, 2023 Jose Mourinho counted down to the new Serie A season. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Jose Mourinho (@josemourinho) David Beckham reflected on a big night for Inter Miami. View this post on InstagramA post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) Jude Bellingham responded to some teasing. thought we agreed not to talk about that day…🥲🥲 https://t.co/2mCkxXne5i— Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) August 16, 2023 Cricket Ben Stokes came out of retirement. Lol— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) August 16, 2023 Golf Justin Rose thanked the Chicago Cubs for a fun evening. Well that was fun evening… thank you @Cubs ⚾️ https://t.co/2ZqJ4FZcai— Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) August 16, 2023 Tennis Ridiculous from Carlos Alcaraz. 🤪🎾🤩 https://t.co/MsMaVQAfGH— Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) August 16, 2023 Chris Evert enjoyed some tennis. great comebacks from @Venuseswilliams and @Ons_Jabeur 👍👍👍👏👏👏— Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) August 16, 2023