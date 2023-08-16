Solihull Moors keep unbeaten start going with win over Boreham Wood

Solihull Moors continued their unbeaten start to the Vanarama National League campaign with a 2-1 victory at Boreham Wood.

The visitors broke the deadlock six minutes before the interval when forward Mark Beck rose highest to head home.

The points were secured when Jamey Osborne fired home the other side of the break after Jamal Fyfield had missed a decent chance to equalise.

David Agbontohoma’s last-minute goal for the hosts – his first for the club – was no more than a consolation as Solihull moved to seven points from three games, with Wood three points further back.