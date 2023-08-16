Jonathan Rowe scores deep into added time to earn Norwich cup win at QPR

Jonathan Rowe’s goal in the final seconds gave Norwich a 1-0 win at QPR and a place in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

As the tie appeared to be heading for a penalty shoot-out, Rowe headed home Kellen Fisher’s cross for his third goal is as many games.

The game produced very few clear-cut chances before a late Norwich flurry.

Canaries substitute Ashley Barnes missed a great chance when he sent a free header wide of the target.

Rangers keeper Joe Walsh was then called into action, saving with his legs to deny Gabriel Sara, and City went close again when Przemyslaw Placheta fired narrowly wide.

QPR’s best opportunity fell to Lyndon Dykes, who was unable to react quickly enough after Albert Adomah’s cross had been headed down by Elijah Dixon-Bonner.

Scotland striker Dykes went off in obvious discomfort shortly after the hour mark having appeared to pick a knee injury – a concern for the R’s given their lack of attacking options.

The Canaries will be away to Bristol City in the next round.