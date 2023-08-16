Athletics just about ‘fun’, says ‘world’s fastest accountant’ Eugene Amo-Dadzie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Athletics just about ‘fun’, says ‘world’s fastest accountant’ Eugene Amo-Dadzie

By Press Association
Eugene Amo-Dadzie will compete in the 100m at the World Championships while on annual leave (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Eugene Amo-Dadzie became the joint fourth fastest British sprinter of all time in June and still insists athletics is way down his list of priorities.

What is more remarkable is that the 31-year-old Londoner, dubbed ‘the world’s fastest accountant’, did not take up the sport until he was 26.

He clocked 9.93 seconds in the 100m in Graz, Austria in June to tie with Reece Prescod on the British all-time list – Zharnel Hughes, Linford Christie and James Dasaolu are the only Britons to have run faster.

Amo-Dadzie, who still works full-time, followed that up with a third-placed finish behind Hughes and Prescod at the British Championships in Manchester last month.

He will now compete alongside them at the World Championships, which get under way in Budapest on Saturday, but stressed he runs purely for fun.

“There’s nothing that’s going to happen in my life of track and field that is that serious,” Amo-Dadzie said.

“That’s my mindset. I’m a husband, a father, a school governor and a chartered accountant.

“There are way more significant things going on in my life than there are in track and field.

Eugene Amo-Dadzie, centre, finished third in the 100m at last month's British Championships in Manchester
“So for me, I’m able to tap into a completely different mindset when I come into the track and field space.

“I’m able to lock in and perform when I need to perform, but I’m doing so very much from a place of relaxation and fun. I’m enjoying myself when I’m out there.”

Amo-Dadzie, a senior management accountant for property developer Berkeley Group, had no sponsors or funding before setting the track ablaze in Austria.

The Woodford Green sprinter now has an agent and trains part-time – twice a week with coach Steve Fudge at the Lee Valley Centre and twice a week on his own.

“I’ve still got my job. I’m still nine to five,” he said. “I’m out here on annual leave. Tuesday, August 29, I report back to work.

“It’s a tough balance at times, I won’t lie. Sometimes you feel stretched quite thin, but my missus is incredible and my employers are really supportive.”

Amo-Dadzie drifted away from athletics after school and had too many distractions while studying at the University of Nottingham to take it up again.

It was only after walking past a local athletics meeting, having played football with friends in 2018, that “something in (his) mind switched” and he decided to give it a go.

Amo-Dadzie, who has a two-year-old daughter and is a governor at Emmanuel Community Primary School in Walthamstow, hopes his story proves inspirational.

“There’s an element that doesn’t really make sense,” he said. “It’s not very logical and unique.

“I want people to look at it and be inspired by it and know it’s never too late.”

There are currently 16 other athletes worldwide who have run quicker than Amo-Dadzie this year and he refused to make any predictions about his chances in Budapest.

“I’m not a results-orientated guy, I’m a process guy,” he said. “God willing, if we take care of the process, the results will take care of themselves.

“For me, I understand the bigger picture. I’ve already won. The very fact that I’m sitting here speaking to you guys, I’ve already won. Anything else is a bonus.”