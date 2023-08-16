David Wagner challenges Norwich matchwinner Jonathan Rowe to keep improving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Wagner challenges Norwich matchwinner Jonathan Rowe to keep improving

By Press Association
David Wagner celebrates Norwich’s victory (John Walton/PA)
David Wagner celebrates Norwich’s victory (John Walton/PA)

Norwich boss David Wagner urged Norwich matchwinner Jonathan Rowe not to get carried away after his Carabao Cup first-round winner at QPR.

Rowe’s header in the final seconds at Loftus Road secured a 1-0 victory and an away tie against Bristol City in the second round.

The 20-year-old has scored in all three of the Canaries’ games this season and his manager has challenged him to keep improving.

Wagner said: “It’s great that he scores goals and great for him as an individual.

“If you work hard you will get your rewards and this is what Johnny has done.

“He’s a talent but he has a lot of work to do – keep the feet on the ground and make sure you work hard and continue what you are doing.

“We will support him but we will challenge him as well.”

The game produced very few clear-cut openings before a late Norwich flurry, with Ashley Barnes missing a great chance for the Canaries before Rowe netted.

“I think it was a deserved win and that we were the better team – the team which really chased for the win,” Wagner added.

“It was not a top performance but as the game went on I thought we created opportunities without being clinical in the final third.”

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth was encouraged by the performance of his young players.

Both managers made several changes and Ainsworth brought on academy products Alexander Aoraha and Rayan Kolli in the second half for their senior debuts.

Ainsworth said: “I got what I needed tonight and that was seeing the commitment and the standard of the players that haven’t been playing.

“We had players on the pitch from the academy during the game and two debutants at the end who are playing against players who have been sold for millions.

“So I’m really proud of the boys, but it is gutting to lose the goal at the end. The boys didn’t deserve that. Gutted but very proud.

“It’s cruel but it’s a lesson for some of our young boys, and the future looks quite rosy here.”