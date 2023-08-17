Faye White confident about England’s final chances after Australia win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Faye White confident about England’s final chances after Australia win

By Press Association
Faye White believes England can triumph in Sunday’s World Cup final (Nick Potts/PA)
Former England captain Faye White praised the Lionesses for being “calm and composed” during their Women’s World Cup semi-final victory against Australia.

England reached their first World Cup final and will play Spain for the trophy on Sunday after Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo secured a 3-1 victory over the tournament co-hosts in Sydney, where Australia captain Sam Kerr had equalised with a stunning individual goal after half-time.

Ex-Arsenal defender White, who earned 90 England caps, said on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We have had so many different challenges and styles of play to (come up) against in this tournament already and then dealing with the hosts…

“(Look at) how calm and composed the team were during that performance, even when Sam Kerr did that fantastic strike in the back of their net they still knew they could go again.”

When asked for her predictions for Sunday’s final, White added: “It is Spain and we know how many Champions League winners they have in their team.

“Yes they haven’t done that on the world stage. It is their first time in a final and it is England’s first time in a World Cup final but they’ve had that European success.

“England are the only team that haven’t lost, though. When you look at the opponents, Spain did lose and they do concede goals. I think most games they’ve conceded a goal. So there’s hope and I believe England can do it.”