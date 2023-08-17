4 athletes to watch at World Championships in Budapest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

4 athletes to watch at World Championships in Budapest

By Press Association
Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson is the world leader in the women’s 100m (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson is the world leader in the women’s 100m (Martin Rickett/PA)

The World Championships start in Budapest on Saturday – just a year after the rearranged 2022 edition in Eugene.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the four international stars to watch in Hungary.

Shericka Jackson (Jamaica)

Jackson continues to impress and is the fastest in the world this year after clocking 10.65 seconds over 10 metres at the Jamaican championships.

It put her joint fifth on the all-time list, 0.16 seconds off Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 35-year-old world record.

Jackson won silver in the 100m at last year’s Worlds and will be gunning for Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s title this time around.

Wayde Van Niekerk (South Africa)

2017 IAAF World Championships – Day Seven – London Stadium
South Africa’s Wayde Van Niekerk suffered a serious knee injury in 2017. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The 2016 Olympic and 2017 world champion has fought back from a ruptured ACL, which he suffered playing a charity touch rugby game in 2017.

His 400m time of 44.17secs puts him second on the list this year, behind Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga.

He missed the 2019 World Championships and failed to reach the 400m final at Tokyo 2020 but finished fifth in the final at last year’s Worlds.

Mondo Duplantis (Sweden)

Muller Indoor Grand Prix – Emirates Arena
Mondo Duplantis holds every major title available to him (Ian Rutherford/PA)

The Swede broke his own world pole vault record at last year’s Championships in Eugene, clearing 6.21 metres, and registered 6.22m earlier this year to increase the mark.

Duplantis, who was born in the United States, is also the reigning European outdoor and indoor champion to hold all the major titles available to him.

It would be a major shock if the 23-year-old was beaten in Budapest.

Femke Bol (Netherlands)

A world-leading time of 52.30secs in the 400m hurdles has the 23-year-old clear favourite for the title.

With Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone having withdrawn from the competition, the path is clear for Bol to improve on last year’s silver.

A bronze in Tokyo and last year’s European gold in Munich marks Bol as one of the world’s best.