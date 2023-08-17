Vlatko Andonovski steps down as United States head coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Vlatko Andonovski steps down as United States head coach

By Press Association
Vlatko Andonovski has stepped down as USA boss (Nick Potts/PA)
Vlatko Andonovski has stepped down as USA boss (Nick Potts/PA)

United States head coach Vlatko Andonovski has stepped down from his position in the wake of the team’s last-16 exit at the World Cup.

The two-time defending champions’ hopes of a further triumph in Australia and New Zealand were ended by a penalty shootout defeat to Sweden.

Assistant coach Twila Kilgore has been named as the team’s interim head coach.

In a statement on the US Soccer website, Andonovski, who succeeded Jill Ellis in 2019, said: “It’s been the honour of my life to coach the talented, hard-working players of the USWNT for the past four years.

“I’m very optimistic for the future of this programme, especially considering all the young players that got opportunities over the past few years who will no doubt be leaders and impact players moving forward.

“While we are all disappointed by the outcome at this year’s World Cup, I am immensely proud of the progress this team has made, the support they’ve shown for each other and the inspiration they’ve provided for players around the world.

“I will be forever thankful to the US Soccer Federation for giving me the chance to coach this remarkable team.”

The United States face up to their World Cup exit
The United States were knocked out of the World Cup by Sweden on penalties (Hamish Blair/AP).

US Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker said: “All of us at US Soccer thank Vlatko for his dedication to our women’s national team over the past four years.

“Vlatko worked tirelessly for this team and has been a strong and positive leader for our women’s program.

“We’re grateful for everything he has contributed to US Soccer and know he has a bright future in the sport.”

Andonovski led the USA to the bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics, but defeat to Sweden condemned the four-time world champions to their worst ever finish at a World Cup.

They won just one of their four games at the tournament, eventually going out 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw with Sweden.