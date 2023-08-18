Premier League talking points as Newcastle look to maintain impressive start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Premier League talking points as Newcastle look to maintain impressive start

By Press Association
Newcastle celebrate victory against Aston Villa (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle celebrate victory against Aston Villa (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Premier League is up and running after the opening round of fixtures last week.

Here, the PA news agency looks at this weekend’s talking points.

Toon to take advantage?

Alexander Isak celebrates his side’s second goal against Aston Villa
Alexander Isak celebrates his side’s second goal against Aston Villa (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle got off to a flying start with a thumping 5-1 win over Aston Villa and can really send a message about their top-four credentials when they travel to a Manchester City side not so fresh from their Super Cup success in Greece on Wednesday night. Kevin De Bruyne’s injury absence could really start to hit home for the champions.

More dilemmas for Poch

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino (left) drew his opening game against Liverpool
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino (left) drew his opening game against Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea’s encouraging second-half display in their 1-1 draw against Liverpool seemed to show Mauricio Pochettino is already starting to get a tune from their expensively and hastily-assembled squad. Now the Argentinian has to factor in Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to an already stacked midfield, as they head across London to face West Ham.

Salah still sulking?

Mohamed Salah (centre) looks frustrated after being substituted
Mohamed Salah (centre) looks frustrated after being substituted (Adam Davy/PA)

Mohamed Salah’s bandaged-based strop raised eyebrows as he was substituted at Stamford Bridge. The Egypt striker had endured a quiet match but was still unhappy when his number came up, and he grumpily tore off strips of the bandage he was wearing on his wrist as he trudged off. Whether his mood will have improved by the time the Reds host Bournemouth remains to be seen.

Blades look for a boost

While last season’s top four; City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle, all started with victories, the three promoted sides – Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton – slipped to defeats and it could be a long season for all three. The Blades have a chance to get points on the board when they travel to Nottingham Forest on Friday but Luton and Burnley will have to wait, as their match has been postponed with Kenilworth Road not yet up to scratch.

VAR under the spotlight again

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana
Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana (Nick Potts/PA)

The officials enjoyed a relatively controversy-free opening weekend of the season despite the new regulations on time-wasting and ungentlemanly conduct. That was until Monday, when neither referee Simon Hooper or the VAR saw anything wrong when Manchester United keeper Andre Onana clattered into Wolves’ Sasa Kalajdzic in the penalty area. Rinse and repeat, it seems.