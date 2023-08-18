Eddie Howe wishes â€˜remarkableâ€™ England well in World Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Eddie Howe wishes â€˜remarkableâ€™ England well in World Cup final

By Press Association
England players celebrate with the trophy following victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley (Danny Lawson/PA)
England players celebrate with the trophy following victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley (Danny Lawson/PA)

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has backed England to complete a “remarkable” double by winning the World Cup.

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses face Spain in Sydney on Sunday morning hoping to add the most coveted title of all to their Euro 2022 success, and Magpies head coach Howe is firmly in their corner as they provide fresh inspiration for future generations.

Asked if the success of the England team was good for football in general in this country, he said: “One hundred per cent, I’ve got no doubts about that.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is hoping England Women can secure a famous double
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is hoping England Women can secure a famous double (Richard Sellers/PA)

“When you look at the people that I interact with on a daily basis at the training ground or around Newcastle, a lot of those people will be young girls who are Newcastle fans, and that’s great to see.

“A lot of that is down to the success of the women’s team recently, and long may that continue because we want it to be a game for everybody.

“I was at the Euro final and loved that experience. The atmosphere was an amazing thing. I took my boys to the game and they loved it – that’s one of their best memories.

“I certainly hope they can do it. Winning the World Cup off the back of the Euros would be a remarkable achievement for a similar group of players and the manager, so I wish them all the best.”

England head coach Sarina Wiegman has her sights second on a second major trophy in two years
England head coach Sarina Wiegman has her sights second on a second major trophy in two years (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Wiegman, who led her native Netherlands to Euro 2017 glory and the 2019 World Cup final, has enhanced her reputation since taking up the Football Association’s offer of employment to prompt suggestions she could thrive in the men’s game.

Howe said: “Just look at the job she has done – I think it’s been remarkable. She’s very calm. I actually really enjoy watching her on the sideline. She never gets flustered, always calm.

“I’m always looking at her thinking she’s thinking and analysing what to do next. A lot of the time when I’m watching games, I’m trying to put myself in the manager’s shoes. I think she’s done an incredible job.”