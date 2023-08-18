Kosovare Asllani says Sweden need a lift ahead of third-place play-off

Sweden can salvage bronze at the World Cup but they go into the third-place play-off not hiding their disappointment at missing out on a spot in the final.

Saturday’s opponents Australia have the love and gratitude of thousands of fans to lift them after their own disappointment against England, but after losing 2-1 to Spain on Tuesday, Sweden’s players have been more blunt in their own outlook.

“We wanted gold, not bronze,” said Kosovare Asllani.

“It’s so hard to even think about it. But we have to shift focus. Now we have to win the bronze.”

AC Milan midfielder Asllani spoke of “emptiness” and “devastation” in the wake of Tuesday’s defeat.

Sweden have gone close to winning major tournaments many times before, but have not tasted success since being crowned European champions in 1984.

They finished third in the last World Cup in France four years ago, the third time they have won the play-off fixture having also been beaten finalists in 2003.

Add in back-to-back runners-up finishes in the last two Olympics and a string of European Championship semi-final appearances, and it is easy to see why third place is not the prize they want.

“We wanted it so badly,” Lina Hurtig said after the semi-final.

“All of us. We’ve been so close to winning big tournaments before. This was what was missing. We’re really sad.”

The fixture is expected to provide the World Cup swansong for the great Caroline Seger. The 38-year-old has been used sparingly in this tournament but seems sure to be given a farewell on the biggest stage.