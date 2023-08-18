Have Spain moved past player mutiny on their run to World Cup final?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Have Spain moved past player mutiny on their run to World Cup final?

By Press Association
Jorge Vilda has led Spain to the World Cup final less than a year after 15 players staged a mutiny over their treatment (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Spain will face England in Sunday’s World Cup final less than a year after 15 players staged a mutiny over their treatment.

The row, which broke out in September last year, threatened to derail coach Jorge Vilda’s mission before an uneasy peace was brokered as the tournament neared.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what happened and the repercussions.

What is Vilda’s background?

Spain’s head coach Jorge Vilda was appointed in 2015
Spain head coach Jorge Vilda was appointed in 2015 (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

The 42-year-old is steeped in football having grown up watching his father Angel – currently head of women’s football at the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) – working as a physical trainer for among others, Luis Aragones at Atletico Madrid, Johan Cruyff at Barcelona and Jupp Heynckes at Real Madrid.

Having worked his way up through the age groups, he was appointed manager in 2015 following predecessor Ignacio Quereda’s departure amid player unrest.

When did news of the row emerge?

The RFEF – or the Real Federacion Espanola de Futbol – released a statement on September 22 last year revealing that 15 players had submitted identical emails withdrawing their services if “significant” concerns over their “emotional state” and “health” were not addressed.

Who were the players?

Spain’s Alexia Putellas publicly supported Las 15, but did not send the email
Spain’s Alexia Putellas publicly supported ‘Las 15’, but did not send the email (Abbie Parr/AP)

‘Las 15’, as they became known, were Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmati, Mapi Leon, Mariona Caldentey, Sandra Panos, Claudia Pina, Lola Gallardo, Ainhoa Moraza, Nerea Eizagirre, Amaiur Sarriegi, Lucia Garcia, Ona Batlle, Leila Ouahabi, Laia Aleixandri and Andrea Pereira.

At the time, six of them played their club football at Barcelona, two each at Manchester City, Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad and one at Club America.

Perhaps significantly, no Real Madrid players joined them. The protesters were supported publicly by skipper Irene Paredes, Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas, although the trio did not send the email.

What were their complaints?

Spain were beaten by eventual winners England in the quarter-finals at Euro 2022
Spain were beaten by eventual winners England in the quarter-finals at Euro 2022 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Details remain vague, but reports since based on anonymous briefings have suggested members of the squad were unhappy in the wake of their Euro 2022 quarter-final exit at the hands of England.

Further reports have claimed misgivings over travel and accommodation arrangements, but also complaints over the strictness of Vilda’s regime, including allegations that players were ordered to keep the doors to their hotel rooms open until midnight and had their bags searched if they went shopping during training camps.

What was the RFEF’s response?

Uncompromising to say the least. Acknowledging receipt of the emails, the Federation said deciding the make-up of the coaching staff was not within the players’ powers, although Paredes later insisted they had not called for Vilda’s head.

The RFEF statement continued: “The national team needs players committed to the project, defending our colours and proud to wear the Spain shirt. The footballers who have submitted their resignation will only return to the discipline of the national team in the future if they accept their mistake and ask for forgiveness.”

How has the issue been resolved?

Spain’s players celebrate after reaching the Women’s World Cup final
Spain’s players celebrate after reaching the World Cup final (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

If an accommodation has been reached, it appears to be a delicate one. Only three members of ‘Las 15’ – Bonmati, Caldentey and Batlle – as well as Putellas, Paredes and Hermoso, were included in Vilda’s squad for the finals and Barcelona’s Leon in particular has been outspoken in her resistance.

Vilda, who was not applauded by a significant number of his players when introduced at his squad announcement, revealed his “hurt” at the revolt, but called for a renewed united front and there have been suggestions from within the camp of a more relaxed atmosphere.

However, although his team has gelled on the pitch, the coach has found himself largely on the periphery during post-match celebrations.