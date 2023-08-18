Lucas Paqueta â€˜under investigation for potential betting breachesâ€™

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lucas Paqueta â€˜under investigation for potential betting breachesâ€™

By Press Association
Lucas Paqueta (PA)
West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta is being investigated for potential betting breaches, according to reports.

Manchester City had been interested in signing the Brazilian in an £80million deal before the end of the summer transfer window.

Reports emerged on Friday afternoon that the 25-year-old is subject to investigations by the Football Association, and also global governing body FIFA, concerning bets placed in his native country.

When contacted by the PA news agency, neither the FA nor West Ham were making any comment on the reports, while FIFA has also been approached.

West Ham United v Fiorentina – UEFA Europa Conference League Final – Fortuna Arena
Lucas Paqueta has attracted interest from Manchester City (Joe Giddens/PA)

Paqueta, who was signed from Lyon last summer, played in West Ham’s opening Premier League match at Bournemouth last weekend.

When asked about the player and interest from Manchester City in a press conference ahead of Sunday’s home game against Chelsea, West Ham manager David Moyes said: “I can’t shed any light on (the situation with) Lucas Paqueta.

“I said last week there had been an enquiry from Manchester City, but I can’t say any more than that.”