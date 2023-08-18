Lucas Paqueta â€˜under investigation for potential betting breachesâ€™

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta is being investigated for potential betting breaches, according to reports.

Manchester City had been interested in signing the Brazilian in an £80million deal before the end of the summer transfer window.

Reports emerged on Friday afternoon that the 25-year-old is subject to investigations by the Football Association, and also global governing body FIFA, concerning bets placed in his native country.

When contacted by the PA news agency, neither the FA nor West Ham were making any comment on the reports, while FIFA has also been approached.

Lucas Paqueta has attracted interest from Manchester City (Joe Giddens/PA)

Paqueta, who was signed from Lyon last summer, played in West Ham’s opening Premier League match at Bournemouth last weekend.

When asked about the player and interest from Manchester City in a press conference ahead of Sunday’s home game against Chelsea, West Ham manager David Moyes said: “I can’t shed any light on (the situation with) Lucas Paqueta.

“I said last week there had been an enquiry from Manchester City, but I can’t say any more than that.”