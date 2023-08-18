Theo Walcott retires â€“ Fridayâ€™s sporting social By Press Association August 18 2023, 6.52pm Share Theo Walcott retires â€“ Fridayâ€™s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6062335/theo-walcott-retires-fridays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Theo Walcott called it a day (Mike Egerton/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 18. Football Theo Walcott hung up his boots. Gary Lineker doesn’t want to spend even more time with Micah Richards. Leah Williamson donned Arsenal’s new kit. Lionesses team bus ready for the showdown. Some more doodle action from England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy. Boxing Tyson Fury looked ahead to his next fight. Cricket Whoops! Stuart Broad was enjoying retirement. Tennis Novak Djokovic enjoyed beating Gael Monfils. Motor racing Jenson Button announced a racing return.