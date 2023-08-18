Top seed Iga Swiatek fights back to reach Western and Southern Open semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Top seed Iga Swiatek fights back to reach Western and Southern Open semi-finals

By Press Association
Iga Swiatek came from behind to see off the Wimbledon champion (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Iga Swiatek came from behind to see off the Wimbledon champion (Zac Goodwin/PA)

World number one Iga Swiatek turned around a first-set deficit to beat Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (3) 6-1 and book her place in the semi-finals of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Swiatek, the French Open champion, had trailed Vondrousova 5-4 in the opening set, but rallied to break back at 5-5 – only for both players to lose their next service games which brought up a tie-break.

Having taken that 7-3 with two more crucial mini-breaks, Swiatek maintained her momentum in the second set.

An early break and hold saw Swiatek lead 2-0 and she never relinquished control, closing out the match with two more breaks to complete the turnaround in one hour and 33 minutes.

“At the beginning, it wasn’t easy to get used to her lefty spin, but I’m happy that I kind of played better and better throughout the whole match. At the end, I was really solid,” the Pole said on the WTA Tour website.

“I made good decisions and chose the right solutions to win these points. I think she also kind of made some mistakes. The most important (thing) is to use your opportunity and I’m happy that I did that.”

Swiatek goes on to face Coco Gauff after the American eased past Italian qualifier Jasmine Paolini 6-3 6-2.

The 19-year-old will be hoping to make the most of the support of the home crowd when she faces the world number one – having not taken a set off Swiatek in their past seven meetings.

French Open runner-up Karolina Muchova also advanced to the semi-finals after Marie Bouzkova was forced to retire following three games of their match.