On This Day in 2017: England win first day-night Test to be held in UK

By Press Association
Stuart Broad was integral to Englandâ€™s win (David Davies/PA)
Stuart Broad was integral to Englandâ€™s win (David Davies/PA)

England beat West Indies in the first day-night Test to take place in the United Kingdom on this day in 2017.

Joe Root’s side took 19 wickets on an incredible third day at Edgbaston to thrash the tourists by an innings and 209 runs.

West Indies, 44 for one overnight in reply to England’s 514 for eight declared, were bowled out for 168 and 137.

England v West Indies – First Investec Test – Day Three – Edgbaston
England all-rounder Ben Stokes celebrates taking the wicket of Shai Hope in a crushing Test win over West Indies in 2017 (David Davies/PA)

“We were relentless on a wicket that did do a little bit,” said England captain Root.

“When you have the skill of (Stuart) Broad, (James) Anderson and the other guys, it can be difficult for the opposition.

“We now have a bonus day off for the lads to put their feet up.”

Broad took three for 34 in the second innings to move above Sir Ian Botham into second on the list of England’s all-time leading Test wicket-takers.

England v West Indies – First Investec Test – Day One – Edgbaston
England opener Alastair Cook walks off at Edgbaston after the close of play during the first day-night Test match in the UK (Nick Potts/PA)

West Indies had not won a Test in the UK for 17 years and capitulated under a cloudy sky that made bowling conditions favourable.

The 19 wickets that they lost was their most ever on a single day of Test cricket.

West Indies levelled the three-match series with a five-wicket win at Headingley.

But England won the Lord’s decider by nine wickets as West Indies’ batting frailties were exposed again, bowled out for 123 and 177 as Ben Stokes took six wickets in the first innings and James Anderson seven in the second.