Che Adams nets stoppage-time winner as Southampton edge out Plymouth

Southampton striker Che Adams scored a stoppage-time winner as Saints claimed a dramatic 2-1 victory at Plymouth.

Adams controlled the ball and volleyed in from close range at the far post after Argyle keeper Conor Hazard had palmed out Adam Armstrong’s goal-bound header from a corner four minutes into added time.

That winner came after Nathan Tella had put the relegated visitors ahead in the 49th minute, only for Ryan Hardie to pull League One champions Argyle level moments later.

Argyle started well against a Saints side making their first visit along the south coast to Plymouth since 2011.

Finn Azaz, on another season-long loan at Home Park from Aston Villa, was quick to win the ball off Saints defender Jan Bednarek but his shot failed to trouble Gavin Bazunu.

Southampton responded with a free-kick from Stuart Armstrong in the 11th minute which was easily gathered by Hazard at the other end.

The best chance of the opening half was created by Saints on the counter after Azaz’s pass went astray in attack.

Southampton broke quickly through Samuel Edozie down the left and his cross along the edge of the penalty area was helped on by Adams and into the path of Tella, whose shot was turned around the post by Hazard.

Following a goalless first half of limited opportunities, Southampton made a much brighter start to the second period and were rewarded with the opening goal barely four minutes after the restart.

Tella had already gone close with an audacious shot which almost beat Hazard at his near post, the Argyle keeper reacting quickly to turn the stinging effort around his post, but there was no denying the Saints forward moments later.

He fired in a superb first-time shot which curled past Northern Ireland keeper Hazard, who could not reach the effort despite being at full stretch.

However, Southampton celebrations were short-lived as Argyle’s response was almost immediate, replying in the next meaningful attack.

Morgan Whittaker sped down the right and his teasing ball into the box was brilliantly converted at the near post by Hardie with a deft touch to lift the ball past Bazunu.

The goals sparked the game into life and, on the hour mark, Saints came within the width of the bar from retaking the lead as Stuart Armstrong’s dipping strike from the edge of the box beat Hazard but thumped off the top of the woodwork.

Edozie also sent a soaring shot just wide of the diving Hazard and the far post while, in the 86th minute, the Argyle keeper made a top drawer save to acrobatically palm Adam Armstrong’s 22-yard free-kick over the bar.

Plymouth also went close themselves late on when Whittaker’s angled shot came back off the foot of the post as he jinked into the Saints box, but it was Southampton who would claim the points thanks to Adams.