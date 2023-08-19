Conor Chaplin scores as Ipswich keep up perfect form by beating QPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Conor Chaplin scores as Ipswich keep up perfect form by beating QPR

By Press Association
Ipswich Town’s Conor Chaplin (Aaron Chown/PA)
Ipswich Town’s Conor Chaplin (Aaron Chown/PA)

Conor Chaplin’s goal gave Ipswich a 1-0 victory at QPR and maintained their 100 per cent Sky Bet Championship record this season.

Ipswich, promoted from League One last season and now unbeaten in 22 league games, rode their luck at Loftus Road before scoring against the run of play with 15 minutes remaining.

Nathan Broadhead found Chaplin in the box and, after his first shot was blocked by Jack Colback, the striker fired the loose ball beyond keeper Asmir Begovic.

QPR had created several chances – and were desperately unfortunate not to be ahead at half-time.

They could not have gone closer to scoring when Sinclair Armstrong’s strike from near the left-hand edge of the penalty area struck the inside of the far post and then the inside of the opposite post.

The pace and directness of 20-year-old striker Armstrong continued to cause Ipswich major problems after that near miss.

Armstrong chased a long ball from Paul Smyth and forced a mistake from the worried Luke Woolfenden before unleashing a shot which keeper Vaclav Hladky did well to save.

Hladky also pushed over Morgan Fox’s looping header from a free-kick swung in by Ilias Chair, who sent one shot narrowly over and another wide of the near post from a tight angle as QPR kept up the pressure.

Ipswich did also threaten before the break. Wes Burns missed a great chance when he was unable to find the target when free at the far post, and George Hirst later fired over from just inside the box.

The visitors were on the back foot again early in the second half – again largely because of the relentless Armstrong.

The young Irishman darted with the ball between Woolfenden and Harry Clarke on the left flank and charged towards the box, where Hladky managed to deny him.

Then an astonishing miss let Ipswich off the hook again.

In trying to add a decisive touch after good work from Chair, Armstrong inadvertently diverted the ball away from the target towards Rangers defender Osman Kakay, who contrived to blast wide of an open goal.

Armstrong, playing in the absence of the injured Lyndon Dykes, is hugely exciting but has shown a lack of stamina so far during his fledgling career.

And when he went off midway through the second half, Rangers inevitably faded and boss Gareth Ainsworth’s limited options were underlined.

Ipswich took advantage and looked comfortable after going ahead, although Chair almost scored a sensational late equaliser when his audacious attempt from near the halfway line was tipped over by the scrambling Hladky.